Norman William Zimmerman

LA CROSSE — Norman “Norm” William Zimmerman, 87, of La Crosse passed away on August 8, 2022, surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving daughters: Clare (Dirk) Van Doren and Mary (John) Aiken; grandsons: Joseph, Thomas and Theodore Aiken; siblings: Dr. Jerry (Jane Stevens) Zimmerman, Jane Zuehlke and William (Julie) Zimmerman; and many other family members and close friends. He was predeceased by his parents and by his wife of 63 years, Dana Louise Zimmerman, who passed two weeks earlier.

Born in Reedsburg on February 14, 1935, to William and Evalyn (Kohlmeyer) Zimmerman, Norm attended Reedsburg High School and played basketball. He was the first in his family to attend college, studying geology and working odd jobs along State Street to cover tuition at the University of Wisconsin. While in Madison he met his life love, Dana Ruediger, on a date arranged by friends. They were married on June 13, 1959 at the Ruediger home in La Crosse. Norm graduated in 1960 and went on to complete basic training for the U.S. Army at Fort Leonard Wood. Norm enjoyed a long career in the pharmaceutical industry, joining The Norwich Pharmacal Company as a sales representative in 1961 and serving the company and its successive owners for 37 years. He and Dana worked and raised their daughters in Appleton and spent weekends and family vacations at their Maple View cottage on Waupaca’s Chain O’ Lakes. As avid fans of Wisconsin sports and the Green Bay Packers especially, Norm and Dana were season ticket holders and attended countless games, including the Ice Bowl.

After retirement they moved to La Crosse and settled at The Moorings, where they spent twenty exceptional years alongside treasured friends and neighbors. Norm’s lifelong passion was stream trout fishing — he was a master angler who carried a rod and waders in his trunk always. He was happiest wading the streams of Wisconsin’s Driftless Area, owned and preserved land along the Timber Coulee Creek, and tied expert flies. He cherished time (and a beer!) with friends, fishing trips to Montana and Argentina, and perusing antique stores and European cities with Dana. Endlessly patient and warm, Norm shared his love of nature with his daughters and grandchildren, who will forever find pleasure in the pathless woods. We carry your joy in our hearts.

Family and friends are invited to join Norm and Dana’s immediate family at The Freighthouse Restaurant (107 Vine St.) in historic downtown La Crosse on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, between 1:00 pm and 4:00 p.m. to share memories and celebrate their lives.