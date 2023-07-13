Olaf P. "Ole" Mathison, Jr.
ROCKLAND - Olaf P. "Ole" Mathison, Jr., 68, of Rockland, WI, passed away July 9, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
A private service for immediate family will be held. A public celebration of life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., August 5, 2023, at the home on the corner of Hwy 16 and Icarus Rd., in Sparta, WI.
