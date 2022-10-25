Olive June Stern, 93, formerly of La Crosse, died on Friday, October 21, 2022 in Rosemount, MN. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Pastor Joanne Richmond will officiate. Committal services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 AM until the time of services. Memorials may be given to the La Crosse Area Humane Society or the Salvation Army. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.