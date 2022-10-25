 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Olive June Stern

Olive June Stern, 93, formerly of La Crosse, died on Friday, October 21, 2022 in Rosemount, MN. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Pastor Joanne Richmond will officiate. Committal services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 AM until the time of services. Memorials may be given to the La Crosse Area Humane Society or the Salvation Army. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

