ONALASKA — Oliver J. Massman, 22, of Onalaska, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris Street. A cremation will immediately follow the visitation. A memorial service will be held at the church on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.