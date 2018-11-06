HOLMEN — Oliver “Corky” King Smith, 83, of Holmen passed away Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at his home.
He was born July 31, 1935, in South Dakota to Harold and Esther (King) Smith. On Nov. 11, 1061, Corky married Patricia “Pat” Stover in La Crosse. Corky was a true entrepreneur in every sense of the word.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia; four sons, Steven (Glenna), Kenneth (Kathy), Mark (Cyndie) and Michael (Holly); grandchildren, Aaron Williams (Carrie), Kelley Welch, Faith Smith (Gannon), Emily Williford, Dan (Alexandra) Veglahn, Sierra Smith, Cody Smith, Karley Smith, Alex Wallin, Gordon Smith, Adrian Smith and Ivan Smith; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt Welch, Sebastian Williams and Violet Veglahn.
Corky was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Charles; and his sister, Betty and her first husband, David Raatz, and her second husband, Robert Blystad.
In accordance with Corky’s wishes a private memorial services will be held. Burial to follow. A celebration of life will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Drugan’s Castle Mound, rural Holmen. Memorials are respectfully requested in lieu of flowers, to a charity of the donor’s choice; preferably something local.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.