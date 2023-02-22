WESTBY—Orin J. Larson, age 96, of Westby, passed away very peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He was born September 12, 1926, to Alf and Alice (Constalie) Larson. At the age of 17, Orin enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country during WWII. While serving his country, he honorably served onboard the USS Bremerton (CA-130) in the South Pacific. Following his service our country, Orin returned to Westby where he ran the Standard Oil Station for a few years. Orin kept busy, working various jobs and did a little farming in the valley. He ended his working career at the Westby School District, where he worked as a mechanic and fleet manager. Orin had a special bond with his grandchildren, especially Justin. Fishing and duck hunting were some of Orin’s favorite hobbies. He also enjoyed camping with his wife, Evelyn.