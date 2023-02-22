WESTBY—Orin J. Larson, age 96, of Westby, passed away very peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He was born September 12, 1926, to Alf and Alice (Constalie) Larson. At the age of 17, Orin enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country during WWII. While serving his country, he honorably served onboard the USS Bremerton (CA-130) in the South Pacific. Following his service our country, Orin returned to Westby where he ran the Standard Oil Station for a few years. Orin kept busy, working various jobs and did a little farming in the valley. He ended his working career at the Westby School District, where he worked as a mechanic and fleet manager. Orin had a special bond with his grandchildren, especially Justin. Fishing and duck hunting were some of Orin’s favorite hobbies. He also enjoyed camping with his wife, Evelyn.
Survivors include his daughter, Judy (Loren) Holte of Praire du Chien; two grandchildren: Justin (fiancee Susan) Holte and Jaime (Chris) Richardson; five great-grandchildren: Macy, Jaylin, Logan, Dylan, and Ella; brother-in-law, Bob Jeffers; several nieces and nephews.
Orin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evelyn; his brother, Alvin Larson; and his sisters, Natalie (Pat) Hanson and Linda Jeffers.
A prayer service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Visitation was held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Orin was laid to rest with full military honors at Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Orin’s family would like to thank the staff members of Norseland Nursing Home, Vernon Memorial Hospital, and Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center for the care they provided.