Orville J. Stendahl

He was born Sept. 14, 1927, to Nordahl and Sanda (Langaard) Stendahl. He attended Nerison School. He married Lorraine Berg, Aug. 6, 1955, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby. Orville loved farming and farmed his entire life on the Stendahl home farm, in the town of Coon. He served on the town of Coon board for 35 years, the Coon Creek Fire Association board for many years and the REA board. He was active in Dart-ball League and Nerison 4-H. Orville enjoyed watching sports, especially the Brewers, reading his newspapers, going for rides and spending time with family. For many years, he was the scorekeeper for baseball games at Esofea Park. Orville always looked forward to coffee time and would never turn down a cookie.