RURAL CHASEBURG — Orville J. Stendahl, 93, of rural Chaseburg died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby.
He was born Sept. 14, 1927, to Nordahl and Sanda (Langaard) Stendahl. He attended Nerison School. He married Lorraine Berg, Aug. 6, 1955, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby. Orville loved farming and farmed his entire life on the Stendahl home farm, in the town of Coon. He served on the town of Coon board for 35 years, the Coon Creek Fire Association board for many years and the REA board. He was active in Dart-ball League and Nerison 4-H. Orville enjoyed watching sports, especially the Brewers, reading his newspapers, going for rides and spending time with family. For many years, he was the scorekeeper for baseball games at Esofea Park. Orville always looked forward to coffee time and would never turn down a cookie.
Survivors include his son, Lee (Sharon) of rural Chaseburg; two granddaughters, Sara (John) Rudie of rural Chaseburg and Lisa (KJ) Paulson of Combined Locks; a great-granddaughter, Mia Rudie; a son-in-law, Terry Paulson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorraine in 2019; his daughter, Lynn Paulson; a brother, Noble (Gladys) Stendahl; and two sisters, Anna (Robert) Olson and Arlene (Loren) Bergh.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. The Rev. Julie Wollman will officiate, with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation was held Wednesday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley, and from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Memorials may be given to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
