HOLMEN—Orville “Orv” Aspenson, 82, of Holmen, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 11, at Utica Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until the time of services. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.