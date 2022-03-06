LA CROSSE — Oswald A. Klomsten, 90, of La Crosse died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in La Crosse. He was born January 11, 1932, to Oswald M. and Alvina O. (Hanson) Klomsten in Whitehall, Wis. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Whitehall. He was a member of the 1950 graduating class of Whitehall High School.

He was united in marriage to Lorraine Pitkanen on September 1, 1954. She succumbed to cancer and died in 1964. Ozzie enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan.

Ozzie retired from Trane Company in 1996 after 43 years. He enjoyed quiet times relaxing at his home in Trempealeau where he remained after retirement and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family. He was passionate about reading and would read several books a week from his huge collection.

Ozzie lived the last 2½ years of his life at Brookdale Assisted Living in La Crosse, where he enjoyed visiting with other residents and staff. Everyone there said Ozzie was such a kind, pleasant and gentle soul. He especially loved spending time with the dogs and cats that visited the facility as therapy animals. He will be missed.

He is survived by one son, Glenn (Julie) of Trempealeau; three daughters: Debbie (Arlie) Jenks of La Crosse, Sue (Mike) Leavitt of Trempealeau, and Lorie Graff of La Crosse; five grandchildren: Brett (Lilly) Klomsten of Trempealeau, Tara Klomsten of La Crosse, Alex (Tracy) Jenks of New Berlin, Wis., Tim Jenks (fiance Alaina) of St. Louis Park, Minn., and Christian Mueller of La Crosse; one great-granddaughter; two great-grandsons; a brother, Jerry (Joanne) of La Grange Highlands, Ill.; two sisters: Bette McGowan of Longview, Wash., Bonnie Terrell of Black River Falls, Wis.; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorraine; two sisters ; Mary Dahl of Black River Falls, and Alice Havel of Naperville, Ill.; and two sons: Gregory and Allen.

A private funeral service and burial will be in Ogema, Wis., at a later date.

A special thank you to Brookdale staff for caring for Ozzie during his time there. And thank you to Gundersen Hospice staff.

The Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, Wis., is assisting the family with arrangements.