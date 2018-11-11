Otto L. Butzman, 96, of La Crosse died Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, La Crosse.
He was born in La Crosse, July 30, 1922, to Gustave and Lena (Schoenfeld) Butzman. He married Helen Hermanson and she preceded him in death. He then married Linda Kofta June 28, 1969.
Otto graduated from Logan High School, class of 1941. He enlisted into the U.S. Army and served our country in World War II and served in the Battle of the Bulge. For his brave service, he earned two Purple Hearts. When he returned from the conflict, he took employment with the school district of La Crosse, as a custodian. He was very proud to have been part of the move into the “New Logan and Central High Schools.”
He is survived by his wife, Linda of La Crosse; one daughter, Vickie (Dave) Evenson of West Salem; two sons, Todd (Lisa) Butzman of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Scott (Kari) Butzman of Ft. Collins, Colo.; his stepdaughter, Lisa (Duane) Limberg of Papillion, Neb.; six grandchildren, Kevin Evenson, Kelly (Zach) Corsten, Keith (Jennifer) Evenson, Josh, Jaydon, Liam and Reagan Butzman; two stepgrandchildren, Matt and Mike Limberg; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen, July 31, 1965; his parents; six sisters; and five brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, in the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Ted Dewald will officiate with burial to be held with military rites by the Struck-Klandrud American Legion Post 336, in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday in the funeral home.
Memorials are preferred to Bethany St. Joseph Rec Therapy or the Struck-Klandrud American Legion Post 336, Onalaska, Wis.