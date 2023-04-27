Palmer “Sam” Henkes, age 97 of Buffalo City, Wis., died at his home on April 24, 2023. He was born at home on March 21, 1926, to Clarence and Edna Henkes in McGregor, Iowa, one of 7 children.

He served his country honorably in the Navy from 1944 to 1946 and worked for the Army Corp of engineers until his retirement in 1984.

On June 21, 1952, he was united in marriage to Arabell (Ozzie) Ganschow at Christ Lutheran Church, Cochrane, Wis., and to this union three daughters were born: Kappy (Dr Fred) Hurst, Heidi Henkes and Beth (Dr Paul) Jaszewski. Ozzie died on April 29, 1967. Sam and Pat Gottschalk also welcomed another daughter, Tracy Gurin. Sam is survived by his daughters, sons-in-law and three grandsons: Sam (Erin) Jaszewski, Dr. Kevin Jaszewski, Matthew Gurin, one brother Robert (Mary) Henkes and many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank so many that helped with and supported them and Sam over the years. God bless you all!

Talbot Family Funeral Home — Scenic Rivers Cremation Center of Cochrane, Wis., assisted the family. www.talbotfhuneralhomes.com.