COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA—Palmira “Pam” (Lucioli) Berti, 96, a former resident of OnaTerrace in Onalaska, passed away on February 20, 2022. Palmira was born on Staten Island, New York, in 1925 to Mary and Peter Lucioli. A graduate of St. John Villa Academy on Staten Island, she enjoyed being a bookkeeper in Manhattan, and later on Staten Island. Pam wed the love of her life, Enrico “Rico” Berti on February 4, 1956, and they remained happily married for 38 years until his death. Pam loved the beach, birdwatching, and gardening. She was a member of the Staten Island Garden Club. Her other love was musical theater.

She and Rico had two children, John and Mary Ellen. Palmira lived in Staten Island for 86 years, relocating with her son to La Crosse, Wisconsin where she fulfilled a long-held goal of riding on a Mississippi paddleboat. More recently, she accompanied them to Virginia.

Palmira is survived by her son, John (Shareene), two grandsons and two great-grandchildren. She is being laid to rest on Staten Island, NY.

Memorials may be made to the National Audubon Society (www.audubon.org) or the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe (guadalupeshrine.org).