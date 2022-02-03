LA CROSSE—Pamela J. Carlson, 70, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on February 1, 2022, with her loving sister and best friend, Patricia Hatke of West Bend by her side. Pam was born March 9, 1951 in La Crosse to Robert and Fern Traister.

Pam enjoyed being a mother to her sons: Matthew Carlson of La Crosse and John Carlson (Marianne Johnson) of Washburn. She cherished her role of being a grandmother to her grandsons: Nolan and Atticus Carlson. She was able to spend her last few months in Washburn and looked forward to her frequent visits with her grandchildren. She loved hearing about all their adventures.

Pam was a hard worker who worked at many jobs throughout her life. She would tell you her favorites were the jobs in which she was a caregiver. She ran a daycare when her own children were small. Her last role was that of a caregiver at BSJ in La Crosse where residents would know she was coming because they could hear her laugh.

In addition to her parents, sons and sister, Pam will be missed by her brother, Lee Traister of Hot Springs, AR, a nephew and several nieces. She was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Traister.

At this time there will be no services, the family will hold a private memorial this Summer.