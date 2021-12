LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Pamela J. Lehman, 69, of La Crescent, Minn., passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at her home. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Castaway’s in La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the La Crescent Animal Rescue, 523 S. Chestnut St, La Crescent MN 55947. A complete obituary and online condolences may be found at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.