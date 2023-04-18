CHIPPEWA FALLS — Pamela “Pam” R. Gay, 60, of Chippewa Falls passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, from injuries sustained in a pedestrian-vehicle accident.

Pam was born on July 2, 1962, in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, to Louis and Elaine Halverson. Pam was an amazing person. She made friends easily and cherished those friendships. Pam was sassy, feisty, funny, had a loving heart and the biggest “green thumb” when it came to gardening and growing flowers. She was happiest when she was out getting dirty.

Pam married Robert Gay on Aug. 17, 1985. They built a beautiful life in the town of Lafayette and spent as much time as possible at their cabin on the Chippewa River.

Pam worked hard all of her life. She started out at Kentucky Fried Chicken as a teenager moving on to work for her parents at the Sunbeam Tavern in Chippewa Falls. When they retired and sold the bar, she worked at Gordy’s Hardware Hank. Her final job was with PESI, Inc. in Eau Claire, working in shipping/receiving.

Pam is survived by her loving husband, Robert; siblings: Greg (Brenda) Halverson, Charlene (Robert Burnell) Wagus, Michele (Paul Metzenbauer) Bogen, Sheri Halverson; stepchildren: Steven (Christine), Debbie (David), Dawn (Sean); five grandchildren; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; along with many cousins; and her fur kitty “King” George.

She was preceded in passing by her parents; father and mother-in-law; grandparents; many aunts, uncles, cousins and fur doggies: Kristi and Babes.

The visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 19, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls. Services will be at 11 a.m. April 20, 2023, at the funeral chapel. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Robert and the family would like to extend a special thank you to David and Debbie Smathers for all they have done to support us through this difficult time. We also thank the PESI “family” for honoring Pam by lowering their flag to half mast and for being so supportive to the family’s needs. We are truly grateful and blessed.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.