Pastor Ronald John “Mathias” Tobin

TOMAH—Pastor Ronald John “Mathias” Tobin, aged 70, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. He was born on February 21, 1951, at Michael Reese Hospital, growing up on the South side of Chicago. He met his future bride, Patricia Joy Dalton in UW-Whitewater, where together they attended an illusion show evangelic presentation on campus. On that day, October 27, 1970, they got saved, and later joined Calvary Baptist Church in Jefferson, WI, where they grew in their faith, and where Ron was called to preach.

Ron began his Biblical training at Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown. He continued his higher education obtaining his Masters of Theology from Bethany University of Dothan, AL and PhD of Ministry from Louisiana Baptist University in 2005. Pastor Tobin began his ministry in an inner-city mission work in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. They were there for three years. He became a fulltime pastor at Berean Baptist Church in Tomahawk, WI in the Summer of 1981, building the church work for seven years until God called him on June 12, 1988 to Tomah Baptist Church where he pastored for the last 34 years. As the church grew, Pastor Tobin helped relocate the church from Council Street to Hollister Ave., breaking ground in 1991. Throughout the years, he labored tirelessly, and poured his heart and soul into his congregation.

Pastor Tobin had a passion for fishing for fish as well as for souls, and he placed a great emphasis on discipleship. His book, Everyone A Ministry, speaks his mission that all the members of the church should discover how to use their own gifts and talents to develop their ministry for the Lord and share the Gospel. To support his vision, he founded Tomah Baptist Academy (PreK-12th grade) and the Masters Institute, where college level Bible courses were taught.

Ron Tobin was a prolific writer of poetry, stories, several published ministry-related books and booklets. His romantic spirit shone through his passionate love for his beloved wife, Pat of fifty years, and he remained a fiercely devoted family man, keeping his family a priority no matter how busy his work became. He raised his children to serve the Lord with all their heart. He was a doting grandfather who entertained his grandchildren with exciting missionary stories, which he made up on the spot.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children: Heather (Colden) Hershey, and Jennifer (Les) Hill; daughter-in-law; brother-in-law; sister-in-law; grandchildren; nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Jaeson.

Funeral services will be held this Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at Tomah Baptist Church, 1701 Hollister Avenue, Tomah. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery following the service. Viewing will be 4 -8:00 p.m. on Friday and from 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make a donation to the Tomah Baptist Academy scholarship fund.

Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Livestream viewing of the service can be seen on the Tomah BaptistChurch Facebook Page: Facebook.com//TomahBaptistChurch