CHIPPEWA FALLS — Patricia A. Bohl, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, May 19, 2022, on her wedding anniversary at Aggies Country Living in the town of Eagle Point surrounded by her loving family.

Pat was born on Dec. 15, 1931, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Henry and Christine (Swoboda) Schemenauer.

On May 19, 1953, she married Robert T. Bohl at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.

Pat was a devoted wife and mother, raising six children while her husband was able to take care of the family business. Pat enjoyed playing cards, sewing, cooking, collecting angels and especially spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Charles Church.

Pat is survived by five daughters, Char (Kim) Agnew, Nancy (Zip) Bauwens, Roxie (Denny) Murphy, Bev (Doug) Hunt and Rhonda (Jim) Seckora, all of Chippewa Falls; three brothers, Dick (Diane) Schemenauer, Charlie Schemenauer and Dan “Emil” Schemenauer, all of Chippewa Falls; two sisters, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Bowe and Carol (Steve) Bohl, both of Chippewa Falls; 12 grandchildren, Josh Agnew, Katie Kaiser, Trevor and Greg Bauwens, Shirley Murphy, Brandi Monreal, Jennifer Berg, Lucas, Dustin and Caleb Hunt, Nate and Tricia Seckora; 13 great grandchildren; and many nieces, and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, on Jan. 10, 2013; one son, Curtis Bohl in 1972; her parents; eight brothers, Alfred and Francis in infancy, Gregory, Gerald, Thomas, Francis “Pretzel”, Kenneth and Hank Schemenauer; one sister, Virginia Wermund; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, May 27, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at noon Friday, May 27, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.

Pat’s family would like to thank Sheena from Aggie’s Country Living and her amazing and caring staff as well as the Moments Hospice staff for their compassion and support.