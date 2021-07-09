Patricia A. Lomonof

NEW LISBON—Patricia A. Lomonof, 86, of New Lisbon, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Crestview Nursing Home, New Lisbon. She was born on January 10, 1935, in Chicago, IL to Walter and Alice (West) Raddatz. On November 28, 1953, she was united in marriage to Walter Lomonof in Chicago. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2002. Pat worked for Western Electric as an assembly worker. After retirement, Walt and Pat relocated to the Tomah area.

She is survived by her children: Diane (David) Baldwin of New Lisbon, William (Diane) of Lisle, IL, Steven (Kelly) of Maysville, GA; grandchildren: Jesse and Vincent Small, Megan and Kevin Lomonof, Vanessa, Erica, and John Baldwin; great grandchildren: Michael and Payton Small, Gabriel Cabrera, Graham and Elyne Baldwin; two brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is further preceded in death by her husband, Walter, a daughter, Nancy Lomonof, and seven siblings.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 303 W. Monroe St., Tomah. Monsignor David Kunz will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah and on Friday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.