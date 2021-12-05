WEST SALEM — Patricia A. Schroeder, 80, of West Salem passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 27, 2021, surrounded in love from her family.

She was born on June 8, 1941, to James and Annadelle (Butterfield) Capper of Onalaska. Patricia graduated from Onalaska High School in 1959. She married Donald Schroeder June 23, 1959, and later divorced. They raised five children together. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Patricia worked at Babson Brothers Company in Galesville for many years and then at Gundersen Clinic, up until the time of her retirement.

She was an avid Nascar fan, always rooting for Jimmie Johnson. Patricia also loved watching the Green Bay Packers. She enjoyed playing scrabble and euchre.

Patricia will forever be remembered for her loving smile, sense of humor, laughter and her funny facial expressions.

She leaves behind her five children that she loved dearly, Steve (Toni) Schroeder of Westby, Gary (Tonya) Schroeder of Tomah, Dawn (Joe) Scallon of West Salem, Laurie (Tom) Anderson of Fall Creek and Chad (Wendy) Schroeder of Winona, MN. She was a proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her loving sister and best friend, Carole Capper of Onalaska. She is further survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her infant daughter Pamela.

A private graveside service will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Onalaska Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow for family and friends from noon to 2 p.m. at Fossum Funeral Home, 510 Second Ave. S., Onalaska. Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and volunteers at Bluffview Care Center in Holmen who provided so much love and support to us and our mother during her stay.