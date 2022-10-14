CHIPPEWA FALLS—Patricia A. Sokup, 83, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully in the loving arms of her husband, Paul, Sr. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born May 29, 1939 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Howard and Agnes (Elsen) Duncan.

On September 26, 1959, Pat married Paul Sokup, Sr. at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. She worked side-by-side with her husband at Sokup’s Superette on the South side. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church.

Pat is survived by her husband, Paul, Sr.; five sons: Paul, Jr., David (Allison), James and Dan (Dawn) Sokup all of Chippewa Falls and Michael (Mary) Sokup of Altoona; two daughters: Julie (Tony) Thalacker and Janet (Ray) Mullenberg both of Chippewa Falls; two brothers: John (Pam) Duncan and Bob (Lucky) Duncan both of Illinois; one sister, Judy (Danny) Ramaker of Burnsville, MN; two sisters-in-law: Ann Zeiger and Elaine Duncan both of Chippewa Falls; 23 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Thomas Duncan; one grandchild; and twin great-grandsons.

Pat loved her family deeply; she was devoted to her Catholic faith and active in her church. She loved playing cards, gardening, reading and later on when her eyesight failed her, she turned to audio books.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, October 19 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 and from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The ladies of Holy Ghost will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 6:30 p.m. both on Tuesday at the funeral home.

