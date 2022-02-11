Patricia A. Washburn

BARABOO—Patricia “Pat” A. (Freng) Washburn, age 88, of Baraboo, passed away on February 8, 2022 at St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo. Pat was the daughter of Martin and Alma (Stavlos) Freng, born on May 28, 1933 in Wisconsin.

Pat married Andrew Washburn Jr. on October 1, 1955, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. She lettered in swimming, tennis, and softball. She loved sports and was an avid fan of the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. Pat also worked for many years as a Lab Assistant at the Badger Army Ammunition Plant, Troyer Drug Store, and later Corner Drug Store where she retired.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Wallace Freng and sister, Mary Pielhop.

Patricia is survived by her son, Mike Washburn, of Baraboo; best friend, Sheila Anderson; as well as several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Pat will be held on Wednesday February 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home, 401 Madison Ave. Baraboo, WI, 53913, with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Fairfield Cemetery.