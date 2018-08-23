HOLMEN/FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. -- Patricia Ann Brieske, 73, known as Grandma Pat to many, passed away Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at her daughter’s home in Arizona.
Patricia was born June 16, 1945, in La Crosse, to Marie and Robert Brieske. She grew up in La Crosse and helped raise her five brothers.
Patricia was very proud to be the first woman car salesperson in the La Crosse area. After selling cars for Dahl Ford for many years, she opened her own car lot on the North Side. She continued her sales career for many years in Cape Coral, Fla., and moved back to be closer to her family in 2009.
Patricia is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Scott) Braund of Holmen and Dawn (Gary) Jurkovich of Fountain Hills; grandchildren, Ashley and Austin Braund, Olivia and Sophia Jurkovich; brothers, James Brieske, Steve (Bobbi) Brieske, Robert (Kathy) Brieske, Paul Brieske; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Thomas Brieske.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, in the Prairie Room, with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.