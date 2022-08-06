Patricia Ann Hitchler, of Prior Lake, MN, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 starting at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at St. Michael.

Following the Mass, there will be a luncheon held at The Pointe in Prior Lake. Interment will take place following lunch at Dawn Valley Memorial Park in Bloomington. The graveside service will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Patricia was born on September 26, 1944, daughter of the late Arnold Victor Allord and Norma Theresa Pinter in Evanston, IL. She and her brother grew up in Denver, CO. After graduating high school in 1960, she graduated from Viterbo College in LaCrosse, WI and then married Reginald Gassen and had five beautiful children: Kirk, Lynn, Lee, Clark, and Beth. Pat then married Ronald Hitchler at which point she was blessed with another son, Richard Hitchler. Ron and Pat celebrated a beautiful life together, and now are up in heaven playing cribbage together laughing and holding hands.

Pat’s love of her family was the most important thing to her. Her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren grow and thrive. She could always be found encouraging them in their dance, sports, and academic endeavors; she never missed seeing them shine. Pat loved a good lunch with her friends, playing bridge, going to plays, and just enjoying time with the people she loved. She may have always been the first person to arrive and leave, but she always showed up with a smile on her face. Pat was compassionate, loving, funny, and big-hearted to all who knew and loved her. She loved gathering with family and friends to celebrate everything and nothing. Her kind spirit will forever live on in the hearts of her family and those who were fortunate to know her.

She is survived by her loving children: Kirk Gassen and wife Jayne, Lynn Loehr and husband Craig, Lee Alconero and husband Ruben, Clark Gassen and wife Margo, Beth Gassen, and Richard Hitchler. Pat is also survived by her grandchildren she voraciously spoiled: Matthew, Mitchell, Grace, Rachel, Madeline, Abigayle, Jessica, Quinn, Ahni, Eve, Penelope, Marie and Alex who will miss their Gappy and GG very much. And her five great-grandsons: Mason, Tate, Noah, Grady, and Cam.

Pat’s larger than life smile and big heart will be missed by all. And to the end, Patsy would always say “Go Pack Go!”

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Believe Foundation http://TheBelieveFoundation.org

