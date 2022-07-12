CHIPPEWA FALLS — Patricia Ann (Kaiser) Lancette passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at age 63 due to complications from cancer. She died peacefully in her home with her family at her side.

Patty was born on April 10, 1959, daughter of Harry and Florence Kaiser, and grew up in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, with her brother Bill and sister Mary. She graduated from Regis High School in Eau Claire in 1977 and was married to her husband, Barry Lancette, on April 6, 1979.

Patty’s greatest joy in life was caring for children. She raised three children (Christy, Ben, and Dan) and was blessed with four grandchildren (Shaylee, Griffin, Greta, and Nash), who were the light of her life. She spent many years volunteering at church, as well as her children’s schools and extracurricular events until she was no longer able due to disability from multiple sclerosis. Patty’s dedication to helping others led her to donate her remains to science so that others would benefit from her passing.

Patty was preceded in death by her mother and father, Florence and Harry Kaiser, and her sister, Mary. She is survived by her husband, Barry Lancette, daughter Christina (Todd) Gilbertson, son Benjamin (Kimberly) Lancette, son Daniel (Kelly) Lancette, grandchildren Shaylee, Griffin, Greta and Nash, brother Bill (Marcy) Kaiser, several cousins, nieces and nephews, and her beloved chocolate lab, Willie.

In lieu of a funeral service, Patty chose to have a celebration of her life with family and friends prior to her passing. It was a joyous occasion and fitting tribute to a wonderful woman.

Patty’s family asks that instead of gifts or flowers, if you would like to honor her, please donate in her name to either the National Multiple Sclerosis Society www.nationalmssociety.org or the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org.