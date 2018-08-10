Patricia Ann Muller, Ph.D., 90, died peacefully in La Crosse Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Daughter of Leo and Frances (Snoeyenbos) Muller, Pat was born Sept. 19, 1927, the oldest of four children. After a career in journalism, including stints at Women’s Wear Daily, the Rhinelander Daily News and the Waterloo Daily Courier among others, she co-owned a newspaper in Ohio before moving into academia. She was director of Public Relations at UW-Whitewater, then earned her PhD at UW-Madison and settled in to teach for many years in the Journalism department at UW-La Crosse.
Pat was a woman who knew what she thought. In her youth, her arguments with her father over women’s rights, and her rights in particular, were legendary. As an adult, she was always up for a good political debate, and retained her interest in politics all her life. She enjoyed travel and discovery. One year her Christmas card featured a photo of her riding a camel with the pyramids in the background. Determined to make the most of her opportunities, she also expected her students and young relatives to aim high.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Carol (Clyde) Hough and Joyce (Robert) Larson. She is survived by her brother, Richard (Sally); and her nieces and nephews, who miss her acerbic wit and larger-than-life personality. The family is grateful to the staff at Hillview Health Care Center for their care in recent years, and most especially to Maureen Hanifl of Home Instead Senior Care for her unfailing patience and kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Habitat for Humanity-La Crosse or the United Negro College Fund. Memorial arrangements are pending.