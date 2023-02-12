Patricia Ann “Pat” Senn, aged 88, died peacefully on February 3, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community, La Crosse.

Pat was born October 2, 1934, at Grandview Hospital in La Crosse, the first child of Matthew and Irma (Railton) Senn. Affectionately known as “Patty Ann,” she grew up in a house built by her father in Mormon Coulee, south of La Crosse. She had many fond memories of growing up; long Sunday car rides followed by a stop for ice cream, family time surrounding the radio, shows at the Starlight, and swimming in or skating on the nearby creek.

Pat attended Catholic elementary schools, including St. Wenceslaus and Aquinas High School in La Crosse (Class of 1952). Following graduation from Aquinas, Pat attended Wisconsin State College at La Crosse and graduated with a degree of Bachelor of Science (Elementary Education) in 1956.

Following graduation from college, Pat embarked on a career in teaching grade school, in both Arlington Heights and Mount Prospect, Illinois. Pat loved teaching, and contemporary photos of her with her classes radiate with the evident joy of both the teacher and her pupils.

Pat left the teaching profession to return to La Crosse to become the primary caretaker for her beloved mother, Irma, who was suffering from Pick’s disease, a type of frontotemporal dementia. Pat, who never regretted her decision to forego her career, cared for her parents until they passed in 1982.

Pat also worked as the bookkeeper for her father’s mink business, provided home care for the elderly, and was an Activity Director for an elder home.

Pat was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse. She was a talented artist with a passion for painting and crafting. Pat made beautiful decorated eggs and had a special affinity for angels. She loved her small family farm and living in the coulee country. Pat made a detailed study of the family’s genealogy; cataloging hundreds of family photos and memories. Pat had a wry sense of humor and was an excellent judge of character. Pat was a long time Green Bay Packer fan.

Pat will be missed by all who knew her. While battling a multitude of health problems at the end of her life, Pat never failed to express gratitude, prayers and love to those around her.

Pat is survived by her brother, Robert Senn of Ettrick; her ten nieces and nephews: Ted Faust, William (Debra) Faust, Lori (Larry) McManus, Bob (April) Senn, Brad (Shawn) Senn, Chad Senn, Mindy (Brian) Rolbiecki, Shana (Jeff) Hanson, Kristy (Michael) Britt and Nicole (Derek) Howe; many cousins and grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, and her brother, Matthew “Dick” Senn and her sister, Barbara Faust.

Family, friends, neighbors, and acquaintances are cordially invited to attend the visitation and Mass at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, starting at 9:30 a.m. The funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Brian D. Konopa officiating. Patricia will be interred with her parents at Woodlawn Cemetery in La Crosse.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center and Benedictine Living Community. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences are available at www.schumacher-kish.com. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the church’s website.