Patricia Ann Remsen, commonly known as “Babe” by those that knew and loved her, got her wings and went home to see Jesus on May 5, 2021 at the age of 85. Babe passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after her battle with cancer. She was born on November 12, 1935 in Great Falls, Montana where she grew up and spent most of her life. She was born to the late Leo and Elizabeth Tenney and grew up with her 13 cherished siblings. Babe married the love of her life, Wallace Cleveland Remsen, in 1958. Together, they had six children, a son and five daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wally, in 1993 and her daughter, Brenda, in 2003.

Babe was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She was happiest being the central figure in the lives of her children. Anyone that knew her knew that she was a star in their eyes, and that is all she ever truly wanted. She treasured her family and embraced every moment that she had with them. She especially loved her role as “Grandma Babe”. Plain and simple, she loved to love on people especially children which is why her time was devoted to being a homemaker, teacher’s assistant, and daycare provider. However, Babe was not just a mom to her own kids. She was a mom to her children’s friends, to the neighborhood kids, and to her nieces and nephews. Her door was always open to anyone and she would always welcome them with open arms.