Patricia Ann Remsen, commonly known as “Babe” by those that knew and loved her, got her wings and went home to see Jesus on May 5, 2021 at the age of 85. Babe passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after her battle with cancer. She was born on November 12, 1935 in Great Falls, Montana where she grew up and spent most of her life. She was born to the late Leo and Elizabeth Tenney and grew up with her 13 cherished siblings. Babe married the love of her life, Wallace Cleveland Remsen, in 1958. Together, they had six children, a son and five daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wally, in 1993 and her daughter, Brenda, in 2003.
Babe was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She was happiest being the central figure in the lives of her children. Anyone that knew her knew that she was a star in their eyes, and that is all she ever truly wanted. She treasured her family and embraced every moment that she had with them. She especially loved her role as “Grandma Babe”. Plain and simple, she loved to love on people especially children which is why her time was devoted to being a homemaker, teacher’s assistant, and daycare provider. However, Babe was not just a mom to her own kids. She was a mom to her children’s friends, to the neighborhood kids, and to her nieces and nephews. Her door was always open to anyone and she would always welcome them with open arms.
If you knew Babe then you knew just what a fighter she was. She faced hardships head on with amazing strength and dignity. She was an inspiration to all who loved her. Babe’s smile could light up any room. Her strong faith and love for life brought peace and joy to countless people. Of course, we cannot forget to mention her spunk and sense of humor. Even in the midst of pain, she would still be cracking a joke. She was adored by people near and far and holds a special place in the hearts of many.
Patricia is survived by her son, Randy Remsen and his wife Rhonda, her daughters, Rhonda Wegner-Taylor and her husband Todd, Sandy Bush and her husband Chuck, Tammy Brown and her husband Brent, Pam Schelfhout and her husband Francis as well as her 17 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; her brother Jerry Tenney and her sisters, Marilyn Ducharme, Delores Younger, and Sherry Pierson. Please join us to celebrate her life Saturday, May 8th at Mary Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Visitation will be held at 9:00 AM and the Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. The funeral will be livestreamed at http://mmoclacrosse.org/
A Memorial Mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Great Falls, Montana will be held at a later date this year.
As per Babe’s request, please come to the funeral sporting your best Milwaukee Brewer attire. If not a Brewer’s fan, any baseball clothing will do. After all, one of her favorite words to say was, “Play ball!”. Mom you will always continue to throw out the first pitch for all that were lucky enough to know and love you.
