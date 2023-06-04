Patty’s ultimate desire in life was to be a mother. From an early age she took on the role of caretaker to most everyone she knew, including her three younger brothers, numerous cousins, daughters, god children, nieces & nephews, grandchildren, her students and CCD classes, her house full of animals and also her lifelong friends. It was something she took very seriously, always wanting everyone to feel welcome, holiday dinners to be perfect, and birthdays to be extra special. She had a superpower for making sure packages and cards sent for birthdays and holidays would arrive exactly on the day without fail, no matter how far they were being sent or what snowstorm might be happening at that point in time. And each and every gift was wrapped to perfection, as if done by a professional.

Patty attended Harry Spence kindergarten and then St. Thomas More elementary in La Crosse, and later graduated from Aquinas High School. She received a Bachelor of Science from UW-L. Growing up in La Crosse was not only formative but provided the foundation for her lasting love of the people and places the city offered her. It was during this time that she formed the friendships that would span her lifetime, about which she recently said, “My friends are my whole world.”

After college, Patty moved to Chicago, and later Omaha to work for the Railroad Retirement Board. While big city life was an adventure which she would never regret, she missed her hometown and eventually moved back. It was then that she began pursuing a career in teaching (and a life of mentoring), adding a teaching certificate to her degree. Because there were only part time teaching positions available at the time, she took a position as a flight attendant with Capitol Airways, a move that would ultimately shape the rest of her life. While working for Capitol she was able to see the world and also met her “heavenly Steve,” a pilot for the company. Before long, they were married, and Patty was “grounded” by the birth of her daughter, Mary Jo (of Brooklyn, N.Y.). Along with Stephen’s daughters: Stephanie (Dave) Wells (Knoxville, Tenn.) and Jacqueline (Herc) Ligdis (Knoxville, Tenn.), they quickly became a family of five, living in Gallatin, Tenn. When Stephen retired, Patty was elated to move back to Wisconsin, where they bought a farm in Ettrick. And as Patty put it, she became a country girl. Though she had grown up in the “city,” she adjusted well to country life and learned to love the peace and serenity of living on what her brothers nicknamed, Pilot’s Nob. There she would grow gardens with her father and take in every stray kitty that came around. She also pursued her teaching, and was every teacher’s favorite substitute, as she would spend hours after the day ended, writing the most thorough of notes about the day’s activities.

Once she decided to retire from teaching, Patty enjoyed traveling to “the old country” (Ireland) with Steve, attending all the life events of her grandchildren (Coby, Keleigh, Drew and Michael) and eating Christmas dinner with the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall in New York City with Mary Jo.

A member of St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Patty was also very strong in her Catholic faith her entire life. She brought Steve back to the faith after he had left the church for many years, introduced religion to Jacqueline, Stephanie and Mary Jo, and made sure the family went to weekly mass. After the passing of her beloved Steve, she became an avid member of the St. James Bible study classes and volunteered at the La Crosse warming center, which gave her much comfort and new friendships.

Patty is survived by her brothers: Gerald (Patricia) of La Crosse, Michael (Denise) of Griffin, Ga., and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Please join us in celebrating her life at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home in La Crosse from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday June 7. Funeral Service will be at Mary Mother of the Church at 10:30 a.m. with visitation an hour prior on Thursday, June 8.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Catholic Charities or Trempealeau County Humane Society.