TOMAH - Patricia Ann Tralmer, age 89, of Tomah, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Mayo Hospital in Rochester, MN with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 30, 1933, in Shennington, WI, to Charles and Agnes (Meltesen) Jensen. Pat married her high school sweetheart, Don Tralmer, in February of 1955 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tomah after going together for seven years. They enjoyed over 67 years of marriage filled with happiness, faith, and love. She worked many jobs but found her passion in being a stay-at-home mom and Mary Kay consultant. Once their boys were grown, Pat and Don traveled abroad to many European countries, but her favorite trip was to South Africa where they boarded the Blue train for an 800-mile adventure. Pat's greatest pleasure was entertaining her family and friends in their beautiful lakeside house where many heartwarming memories were created. She enjoyed making her house feel like a home with many nights spent around the table playing cards and other board games. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.