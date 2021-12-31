 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patricia E. Woodhouse

Patricia E. Woodhouse

STODDARD—Patricia E. Woodhouse, 68, of Stoddard, died Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Genoa. Fr. Daniel Sedlacek will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 p.m., Monday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. To leave a condolence and view a complete obituary visit selandsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 43: A new year, a new career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News