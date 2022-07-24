LA CROSSE — Patricia Gale (Patty) Hass of La Crosse, Wis., and Cape Coral, Fla., passed away on July 17, 2022, at her home in La Crosse, Wis. Patty was 74 years old. She was born on October 2, 1947, to Elmer and Alice (Marcus) Kramer in La Crosse, Wis.

At a young age Patricia lived in Washington State, California, and Dresbach, Minn., until her family settled in Onalaska, Wis. She graduated from Onalaska High School in 1965. She enjoyed playing the trumpet in the school band. After high school, she went on to attend the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse where she studied business.

Patricia married Goodwin D. (Butch) Hass, Jr. on June 10,1967. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage together and cherished their two children, Carmen and Justin, along with their spouses and children. The family’s dogs, including Sport, Astro, and Goody, brought her wonderful companionship and happiness. Patty also enjoyed fishing and time spent on the family’s houseboat on the Mississippi River. Having an adventurous spirit, she learned to parachute at Maple Grove in Barre Mills.

Patricia was a force of nature in the business world, leading the way as a role model for other women. She had a gift for taking a vision, whether it be in business or everyday life, and turning it into a reality. Her entrepreneurial skills were nurtured by her mentors and prominent business leaders in La Crosse, but it was her creativity, her courage, and her strong work ethic, along with her family’s teamwork, that produced successful small business ventures over the years. In 1997, Patty and Butch, along with their son, Justin, moved to Cape Coral, Fla., to expand their business endeavors in the Fort Myers, Fla., area while their daughter, Carmen, managed the La Crosse businesses. Patricia was truly an inspiration to her children and the young people who gained experience under her mentorship, especially as she offered countless family, friends, and young people opportunities for employment.

Although a very private person, Patty will also be remembered as a thoughtful and interesting person. She loved to learn and was well-read and informed about current issues and enjoyed intellectual conversations with friends and family. Patty had a talent for decorating, as well, and would create modern, yet welcoming spaces in her home and work environment. She had a generous heart that included support for military veterans, and she often opened her home to celebrate family holidays, birthdays, and other special life events. Sporting bright colored clothing and stylish glasses, she had a fun sense of style, including her signature coral-colored nails.

Patricia will be forever loved and missed by her husband, Goodwin; her daughter, Carmen (Jay) Hass-Michel of La Crosse; and son, Justin (Jessica) Hass of La Crosse; grandchildren: Declan, Keelan and Ayslan Hass; and her faithful dog, Goody.

Patricia is survived by her brother, Tony (Jane) Kramer of Olathe, Kan.; and sister, Kathy (James) Arntson of La Crosse. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Karen Johnson of Lakeville, Minn./Cape Coral, Fla.; brother-in-law, Terry (Mary Sue) Hass of Onalaska, Wis./Naples, Fla.; sister-in-law, Patricia (Robert) Formanek of La Crosse/Cape Coral, Fla.; sister-in-law, Diane (Jeffrey) Cooley of Surprise, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Doug) Quinn of La Crescent, Minn./Cape Coral, Fla.; sister-in-law, Teresa (Ron) Martin of Cedar Falls, Iowa; sister-in-law, Linda (Terry) Greene of La Crosse/Cape Coral, Fla.; Aunt Lilah (Walter) Bartz of Dakota, Minn.; along with numerous cousins and extended family members.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Alice Kramer; her in-laws, Goodwin Sr. and Leone Hass; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 6, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Boot Hill Pub’s Dock 7 banquet facility, 1501 St Andrew St, La Crosse, WI 54603.

