LINDENHURST, Ill. — Patricia Howard, age 87, formerly of Clover View Farm in Bloomer, Wisconsin, passed away with loving family in Lindenhurst, Illinois, on March 9, 2023. She was born on Oct. 25, 1935, to August and Emma Neitzel (Blank) in Chippewa Falls.

She married Frank Howard on Valentine’s Day, 1988, in Mundelein, Illinois. Patricia was proud of her Wisconsin heritage and continued gardening throughout her life. Her Victorian home was showcased in the community Garden Walk of Mundelein.

Patricia was an expert “crafter,” always busy making quilts, wreaths and dried flower arrangements. Perhaps her strongest quality was her giving heart, always donating and supporting others in need. Patricia was a follower of Jesus Christ and helped to spread His Word.

Patricia is survived by her children: David MacLeod of Chicago and Julie Hennelly of Lake Villa, Illinois; sister, Leona Prigge of Milwaukee; grandchildren: Kevin Hennelly of South Carolina, Lauren Hennelly of Denmark, Jessica Hennelly of Chicago and Scott Hennelly of Colorado; as well as numerous other relatives.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, August Louis Neitzel and Emma Margaret Blank; brothers: Clayton, Eugene, William, and Lowell; and sisters: Doris and Paulina.

A memorial service was held at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Mundelein, Illinois, on March 18, 2023, and a luncheon immediately followed.

A burial and gravesite service will be held this summer at Eagleton Township Cemetery. The date is yet to be determined.