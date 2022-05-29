Patricia J. Lyga

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Patricia (Kahle) Lyga of La Crosse died May 25, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her seven children and the love of her life for 64 years, Paul. Pat received wonderful, compassionate care from the Gundersen Lutheran staff and the staff at Hillview Nursing Home.

Pat was born October 11, 1935, to John and Frances (Gautsch) Kahle and was sister to John (Jack) Kahle. She attended Holy Trinity Catholic school and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1953. She went on to graduate from what is now UW-La Crosse with a degree in elementary education and taught 5th grade in Elmhurst, Ill. While attending UW-La Crosse, she helped establish the Newman Center, worked at the First Federal Bank, and was a librarian at South Branch Library.

Mom met the love of her life, Paul Lyga, her sophomore year in college. They became engaged while Paul was attending dental school in Chicago, Ill., and were married August 17, 1957, at Holy Trinity Church. Their love created a home that extended beyond their seven children. The driveway was often packed with cars of family and friends and the living room full of laughter.

Pat lived a full, active life with no regrets. Aside from raising her seven children with Paul, she enjoyed gardening in her multiple flower beds, sewing clothes (especially pajamas for Christmas), filling the cookie jar with fresh-baked goods, and reading books covering all topics, especially history. She and Paul enjoyed their summers packed with houseboat trips with the River Rats crew, family vacations out west, fishing excursions to Hayward, and the annual Lyga Family Reunion at the cottage on the river. She also served on multiple committees at Blessed Sacrament parish. Pat became the secretary at Paul’s dental office and was the voice that greeted multiple generations of patients.

After the children grew up and left the house, Pat continued to enjoy her life. Paul and Pat became avid Packer and Badger fans. She joined a book club, continued to meet the dental wives for lunches, and she started to bowl weekly with a small group of Moms from Blessed Sacrament. Pat adored her seventeen grandchildren and was often on the sidelines of games, recitals, in car pool lines, and cheering at various other events.

Mom and Dad’s marriage was a rare example of true love. It was built on shared values, Catholic faith, and respect. They complemented each other’s strengths, accepted each other’s weaknesses, and demonstrated how marriage is about compromise and communication. They led by example and loved each other completely.

Pat is survived by her husband of 64 years, Paul Lyga; seven children: Tony (Karen), Tom (Jess), Jane Lyga Jones (Kenny), Sam (Michelle), Nancy Flottmeyer (Bob), Patty English (Mike), and Amy Lyga Moe (Steve); 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Jack (Susan) Kahle of Nevada City, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held at noon Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. South, La Crosse. Rev Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to take place in the Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at Church on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in her name to the business office at Hillview Heath Care Center and Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.