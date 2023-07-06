LA CROSSE—Patricia Janeen Clements, age 83, was born February 9, 1940, in Platteville, WI, to Guerdon and Viola Jones on their family farm and passed away peacefully surrounded by her entire family, departing into everlasting life, on June 28, 2023 at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse, WI.

Patti married Ronald Clements on June 19, 1957, and walked with him through life as a faithful and loving wife for 66-plus years. Patti was a loving mother of four and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as often as she could.

Patti was a sweet and caring woman. This was especially highlighted in her famous greeting cards, each with a personal message, note of encouragement, and scripture verse for the recipient. She showed her kindness, compassion, and generosity by treating everyone equally and making everyone feel welcome in her home. It didn’t matter if you were born into the family or only there for the day, if you were at her table, you were family. She was a fantastic cook and loved serving meals in her home for family and friends.

In her spare time, Patti loved gardening and flowers of all varieties, though roses were her favorite. She also attended the Midwest Floral Design School and had a small, independent floral arranging business. Her flower gardens on the family farm in Bangor and at their home in West Salem were always pristine. She loved to draw and paint and many of her oil paintings will be displayed in her children’s homes to honor her memory. She loved birds and could identify most any bird by the song it sang. Her greatest love and most valued accomplishment was undoubtedly her family. She loved singing, especially praises to her Lord. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Ron, especially their trips back to the Platteville area to visit family and friends. She graduated from Platteville High School in 1957.

Patti was a member of Living Word Christian Church in La Crosse, WI, worshiping and serving there since 1988. She served as a Deaconess, Missions Director, Nursing Home Ministry Director, Life Group Leader, and in the Jail Ministry, Nursery, Adult Choir and as a Greeter. Outside of the church, she was continuously involved in evangelism, distributing tracts, helping the handicapped, giving, sending encouraging notes and cards, preparing meals for others and praying for anyone in need—always serving and representing her Saviour and Lord wherever she was and demonstrating the love of Jesus Christ to all.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; both parentS, a son, Daniel; one sister ,Bonnie, one brother-in-law, Sheldon; and one sister-in-law, Linda.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ron; sons: Mark (Paula) Clements and Phil (Susan) Clements; daughter, Sara (Kate) Kuisle; 12 grandchildren: Mindy, Aaron, Krystyn, Russell, Tyler, Alyssa, Brooke, Jesse, Amanda, Tanner, Arianna, and Zander; seven great-grandchildren: Avian, Aliyah, Blaire, Grady, Oakleigh, David, and Dean; sisters Joyce (Jerry) Selleck and Linda Crain, brothers: Steve Jones and Guerdon Jones Jr. “Buzz,” sister-in-law, Judith (Duane) Wachholz; one aunt, Gloria Jones; cousins, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and many precious friends.

A Memorial Service honoring her remembrance is scheduled at Living Word Christian Church, 2015 Ward Avenue in La Crosse, WI, on Saturday, July 8, 2023, Rev. Mark D. Clements officiating. Visitation at 1:00—3:30 p.m.; 3:30 p.m. service (viewable online at lwcclax.com—live tab) with a meal to follow.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff in the Memory Care Unit at Eagle Crest South and St. Croix Hospice for their kind and compassionate care and to Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home for their assistance and service.