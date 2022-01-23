Patricia Jean Gilster

LA CROSSE — Patricia “Pat” Jean Gilster, 84, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at home Sunday evening, January 16, 2022. Pat was born September 26, 1937, in La Crosse to George and Marie (Schmidt) Pinker. She graduated from Central High School in 1955 and married Roger Duane Iverson on July 19, 1958, in La Crosse. They later moved to Portsmouth, Virginia where their son Eric George Iverson was born on August 20, 1959, and moved back to La Crosse, where their son Todd Duane Iverson was born on December 14, 1961. Pat worked at Gundersen Clinic for a total of 43 years in the emergency ward, optometry, and ophthalmology as well as being the first secretary in the then new MedLink program. She also owned and operated Chut’s Boat Landing before retiring in 1999. Pat enjoyed being at home and spending time with her family as well as being outdoors and working in the garden. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be greatly missed.