Patricia "Jodean" Brinkley Olson
WESTBY -- Patricia "Jodean" Brinkley Olson, 91, of Westby passed away peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019.
She was born Nov. 16, 1927, to Henry and Susannah (Susan) (Buswell) Brinkley and raised in a loving bond with her aunt, Olive Hornby. Jodean, as she was known to family and friends, lived nearly her entire life in Westby and taught in the Westby School District for 37 years, touching the lives of hundreds of students and families during that time. Jodean was also an active member of the United Methodist Church in Westby.
Those who were fortunate enough to have encountered this petite lady were likely touched by her loving, giving and gracious spirit. The gifts she gave were freely given to not only those people throughout the community, but also to many, many four legged friends as well. Jodean loved cats and they loved her. She cared for them with all the love and compassion of a mother and they in turn, returned that affection.
Jodean always had time for her family, her three children, Dan, Pat and Karen, five grandchildren, Kim, Katie, Scott, Emmaline and Lena, six great-grandchildren, Luke, Haley, Hannah, Joe, Anna and Marie and innumerable friends, whom she loved as family. She was fiercely loyal and was always there with a kind word, a gentle hug or a smile. She would often share tears of joy or sadness with others and had an amazing depth of empathy that made you believe she truly cared and understood your feelings. She loved completely, gave freely and always had a humble heart. She was well loved and will be deeply missed.
Services will be held at 11 a.m Saturday, March 9, at the Westby United Methodist Church, 202 E. State St., in Westby. Pastor Pam Harkama and Wayne Goplin will officiate, with burial to follow at Coon Prairie Cemetery south of Westby. Friends may call during a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church before the service.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to Bethel Buttik, Tabby Town USA, Inc. (a non-profit, no kill cat rescue foundation), or to the Westby United Methodist Church.
