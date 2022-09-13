CHIPPEWA FALLS — Patricia K. Zenner, 68, of Chippewa Falls died suddenly on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was born Oct. 8, 1953, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Roman and Dorothy (Simon) Boos.

On July 8, 1972, Patricia married Michael Zenner at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. She worked at Mason Shoe, Kell Container and CRI for many years. She was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Patricia enjoyed arts and crafts, painting, outside decorations and playing with her grandchildren.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Mike; one son, Jeremy (Rachel) of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Jocelyn Zenner of Bloomer; three brothers: Dean (Lynn) Boos, Daniel (Nancy Buchli) Boos and Darrin (Cindy) Boos all of Chippewa Falls, four sisters: Paulette (Larry) Popp of Cornell, Pam (Richard) Atkinson of Jim Falls, Paula (Jack) Dahl and Pauline Bucheger both of Chippewa Falls; and grandchildren: Delana, John and Emma.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Donnie Boos; brother-in-law, Charlie Bucheger; and sister-in-law, Jackie Boos.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

