WESTBY—Patricia Klos, 81, of Westby, passed to eternal life on Sunday, July 9, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua. A Wake Service will be held at 4:00 PM with visitation to follow until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 12 at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Additional visitation will be held Thursday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass. Burial will be in the Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.