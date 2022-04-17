WEST SALEM — Patricia Lee Straight, born May 28, 1935, in Lenox Iowa, passed away on April 9, 2022, at Mulder Health Care in West Salem.

She was raised and graduated high school in Clearfield, Iowa. After graduation she went out east to business school. She obtained a secretarial job on an Air Force base in Omaha, Nebraska, where she met her husband, Joseph Otradovec. They were married June 11, 1955, in Lenox, Iowa. They worked and farmed near Bolivar, Mo. They had two children, David Joe and Teresa “Terry” Ann. The family moved to Onalaska, Wis., in 1967. She worked at Walt Hammond Buick for several years and Mack Truck of La Crosse, where she retired.

Pat was a member of the United Methodist Church of Onalaska where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She loved music, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. She lost two friends too soon, Alyce and Betty and missed them dearly.

Pat is survived by her two children: David (Robin) Otradovec of Denver, Colo., and Teresa (Steve) Hanson of Bangor, Wis.; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Jessie and Vernon Straight; and her brother, Donald Straight.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mulder Healthcare for all the wonderful care Pat received.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.