Patricia Louise Klos, age 81, passed over into eternal life on Sunday morning, July 9, 2023, the result of a heart attack. Patricia was born on July 20, 1941, to Carl and Margaret (Gasper) Downing, the second of eight children. She graduated from Tomah High School in 1959 and attended La Crosse State University, where she met her husband to be, Edward Klos, selling brooms to support the Newman Club Catholic Student Ministry. They were married on August 11, 1962, and settled in Westby where Ed would begin his teaching career. “Pat & Ed” were active in supporting their parish community – Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Viroqua. Pat served variously as circle chair and president of the Parish Council of Catholic Women and Deanery Council of Catholic Women, liturgy coordinator, and religious education coordinator. She volunteered at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe until Ed’s passing in 2020. She also supported Ed in his many educational and community activities, especially the Bethel Buttik and the Lion’s Club. But Patricia’s special love was children, first her own, and then the many, many children she took care of over the years. It was not unusual for Ed or her children to come home and see a dozen or more children in the house when her “alumni” would come over on a snow day or early dismissal day. She loved each child as if they were her own and provided each child with the consistent care and affection they needed to thrive. In the three years since Ed passed, she continued to be active in the community volunteering at church, the Bethel Buttik and with the Lion’s Club.