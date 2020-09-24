Patricia May Torud

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOLMEN/WHITEHALL — Patricia May (Kjos) Torud, 79, of Holmen, formerly of Whitehall, passed away with family by her side Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The only daughter of Paul F. and Florence M. (Johnson) Kjos, Patricia was born June 8,

1941. She graduated from Central High School as a member of the class of 1959. Patty was a

proud cheerleader for the Central Red Raiders.

Patricia married the love of her life, Ardell C Torud June 20, 1959, in La Crosse.

Patty and Ardie were blessed with 61 years of marriage, four children, and 10 grandchildren. Her love of family was evident and she loved each of her grandchildren intensely.

Patricia waitressed at the City Cafe for 10 years, then she worked at Holtans for 21 years,

where she found pride in helping customers. She then moved to EMD for 15 years, and retired

in 2007.