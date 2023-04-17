CHIPPEWA FALLS — Patricia “Pat” A. Hebert, 92, of Chippewa Falls, died on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Lake Hallie.

Pat was born August 4, 1930, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Albert and Amelia (Kalk) Perrenoud.

Pat married Mylon “Mig” Hebert on August 25, 1951, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of St. Charles Church.

Pat is survived by sons: Scott (Jayne) of Beloit and Gary (Chris Jackson) of Palm Springs, Calif.; grandchildren: Tracy (Doug) McKenzie, Jay (Heidi), Brett (Jackie), and Blake (Ryan Gerlich); great-grandchildren: Mason and Mya McKenzie, Caden, Saylee, and Crispin Hebert, Emersyn, Maddex, and Locklyn Hebert; brother, George (Joan) Perrenoud of Chippewa Falls; and sister, Nancy Western of Perham, Minn.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and one sister, Marjorie Bowman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Entombment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.

The family will receive friends at the church two hours before the time of services.

Pat was an avid card player and enjoyed fishing, golfing, taking walks in the park, and volunteer for mobile meals. She held the family together, traveled the world, and loved to host holidays and family events. She was helpful to everyone and was always on the go.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.