Patricia (Pat) Ellen Wing

Patricia Ellen Wing (Pat) Passed away April 4, 2022 at Bluffview Memory Center with her children around her. Born April 21, 1940 to Emery and Susie (Radde) Haugen in LaCrosse, WI.

If you were ever in need of a hug the first person you thought of was Pat/Mom/Gumma. She had a loving, nurturing nature, a smile always on her face, arms ready to hug and 7-up and crackers. The Wing home was a gathering place for all. Family, friends, children she babysat for, neighbors, friends of her six children, friends of her husband and certainly the card club ladies who regularly played cards for over 50 years. Pat was the “rock” and the supporting foundation of the family and all who entered their home. She fed not only her big family but anyone who stepped inside the door. No one ever left the Wing house hungry, especially when pork roast and macaroni was cooking.

Music and church were a couple of her great loves. She served on several committees at Trinity Lutheran Church, taught Sunday school and was always there to serve others. If you were one of her children, not going to church, was not an option. She worked hard to instill good values and habits on them.

Pat loved hymns and loved playing them on the piano or organ. Her children often came home to her playing a concert to herself or the grandchildren. Which after their concert they were rewarded with cookies from the famous cookie jar that always sat on the counter and was never empty. Pat loved tradition and that included Sunday night popcorn, Lawrence Welk, Wonderful World of Disney and Saturday afternoon bowling on TV. It was many years before the kids knew there were other things on at that time. Big vacations were not in the cards for a one income family with six children so Ken and Pat turned to camping. Camping and camping on Father’s Day weekend were a way she could bring the family together, create new experiences, create tradition and feed everyone again. Pat would spend days getting everything ready for each adventure so that it was special and a treat. We, the children, never felt like we missed out because of the experiences we had and the time they made for us.

Her garden was full of color and life, snapdragons, zinnia’s, 4 O’clocks, several perennials and of course cannas flowers. Her husband and sons just loved planting and digging them up every year for the 50 some years they did it. A long-standing joke in the family. Her yard was also filled with laundry as she hung out her many, many loads of clothes that were generated by six children. Not to mention the times that sheets and towels went missing only to be found as part of a fort in the yard.

Pat is survived by her 6 children Jeffery Wing (Kim), Sue Weidemann (Mike), Debra Ciokiewicz (Daryl), Jim Wing (Kristin), Tracey Johnsrud (Mark), Laurie Noelke. 27 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Her brothers Tom (Marleen) Haugen and Steve (Kathy) Haugen and the many family and friends who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband Ken, her parents, her twin brother Peter and his wife Shirley, brother Kent, her granddaughter Heidi.

Services honoring Pat Wing are will be at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday April 8th at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be Thursday April 7th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Dickinson Funeral Home on Gillette St and 10:00 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church until the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bluffview Memory Care for the wonderful care of Pat “PW” over the two and half years she was there and to Moment’s Hospice that allowed her a peaceful end of life. Dementia is a horrible disease to watch anyone go through and we, the Wing family, had to watch both of our parents taken from us this way. We encourage everyone going through it to be their voice, find good care, ask for help and take care of you. You lose your loved ones many times over the course of their decline and we were thankful for those at Bluffview Memory Care.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate gifts to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.