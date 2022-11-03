Patricia "Patsy" Goyette (Weigel)

APPLETON — Patricia A. Goyette (Weigel), 78, of Appleton, Wisconsin, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Theda Clark Hospital with loved ones by her side. She was born August 24, 1944, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Albion and Lucille (Olsen) Weigel and was the youngest of six children. She attended Holy Trinity Grade School and graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1962. She married Charles (Chuck) Goyette shortly thereafter and was blessed with two daughters, Michelle and Amy, who filled her life with joy.

She lived a full life centered on Faith, Family, and Friends. She had a true gift to make everyone feel welcome and loved and her smile would light up a room. Her work career started as a bookkeeper at the Belscot Discount Store and later she was the parish secretary at Crucifixion Church in La Crescent, Minn. Her entrepreneurial spirit and accounting skills assisted in building a successful and respected tire retreading business with her husband, Chuck.

Pat spent her retirement years as a snowbird in North Fort Myers, Florida, where she enjoyed the weather and spending time with her brother Tom and his wife, Carol, her sister, Lorraine, and husband Pete, Uncle Ray and Aunt Dorothy, and many other dear friends she made over the years. Her children would often join her at the beach or a special trip to Disney World, where she could spoil her grandkids. Her favorite days, which she thoroughly enjoyed, involved babysitting her grandkids, going to their sporting or music events, or sharing a nice meal with her family.

Pat (Patsy) had a close relationship with her brother Jimmy Weigel and a special bond with her niece Judy Stoffel, husband Jim, and their children and grandchildren. They shared many adventures together which included a love of travel and Thoroughbred horse racing and between both passions, they created many wonderful family memories that will be cherished forever.

She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Michelle Clemmons (James) of Greenville, Wis., Bradley and Brandon Conger, Amy Lindahl (Justin) of Berlin, Wis., Amelia, Wade, and Emma. She is also survived by brothers Thomas (Carol) Weigel of Birchwood, Wis., and James (Jimmy) Weigel of Valencia, Calif., and many loved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albion and Lucille Weigel, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Bonnie Weigel, brother and sister-in-law Gerald and Lois Weigel, and sister and brother-in-law Lorraine and Pete Rau.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St. South, La Crosse. Father Rick Roberts will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Friends and Family may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at Holy Trinity.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to La Crosse Aquinas Catholic Schools, American Stroke Foundation, or Susan G. Komen Foundation. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.