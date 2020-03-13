Patricia ‘Patty’ L. Gotz

Patty was born to Theresa (Korger) and Clarence Gotz Nov. 8, 1962, in La Crosse. She grew up on St. Joseph Ridge, graduated high school in 1980, from La Crosse Central, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, in December 1984, with a degree in education. Patty worked in the Milwaukee area, for many years and eventually moved back to La Crosse in 2003. Most recently, Patty was employed at Altra Federal Credit Union, in the call center. She enjoyed working at Altra and felt blessed to be part of a great organization with wonderful co-workers and management. The care and concern shown by Altra during her journey was phenomenal.

Patty enjoyed music and was a big Milwaukee sports fan and always looked forward to the annual Gotz family Brewers game and tailgating event. She was witty and brilliant accompanied with an adventuresome spirit. Patty liked to teach her nieces and nephews through singing funny, spontaneous and creative songs. When asked to describe Patty, her nieces and nephews said she was fun, feisty, loyal, strong, reliable, sassy, unapologetic-ally herself, confident and loved to wear bright lipstick. One of Patty’s strongest characteristics was her bravery, which not only showed in the past 10 months, but in 1987, when she unselfishly donated one of her kidneys to her sister, Pauline. From this gift, Pauline was able to live an additional 22 years. Patty was our quiet hero.