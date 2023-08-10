COON VALLEY — Patricia (Patty) Stuempges, 64, of Coon Valley passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse after battling lung cancer and COPD for six months. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Rev. Meg Eiben Hoversten will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.