Patricia (Quall) Antony

Pat died on August 18, 2022, surrounded by her family, in Monticello, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Martha Quall of Mindoro, Wis.; and her younger brother, Milan. She is survived by her husband and soulmate of 56 years, Douglas. She is also survived by her children: Matthew (Jenise) Antony of Big Lake, Minn., Todd Antony of Onalaska, Wis., Stacy Foerster (significant other David Kanthak and his daughter Jayden) of Maple Grove, Minn., Brendan (Emily) Antony of Shakopee, Minn., and Ryan (Angela) Antony of Rogers, Minn.; and her grandchildren: Casie (Dwight) Monson, Tyler Antony, Sydney (Andrew) LaVallee, Landon Foerster, Cole Foerster, Brady Antony, Logan Antony, James Antony, Leo Antony; and great-grandchild, Otto Monson. Pat is also survived by her sister, Shirley (Paul) Block of La Crosse, Wis.; and many other special family members and friends.