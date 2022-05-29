LA CROSSE, Wis. — Patricia R. Kelly, 86, born to Elmer and Ruth Elliott (Green) on May 19, 1936, in Belle Center, Wis. (Viroqua area), died May 24, 2022, in La Crosse.

She was preceded in death by husband, Ron (Butch); brothers: Jonny, Bob, and Stephen Elliott.

Survived by son, Vince Kelly (Roxann); beloved sister-in-law, Belle Cox; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private funeral service. A memorial service for friends and family will be on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Kelly’s residence, 11192 Havendale Ave Sparta, WI 54656. Use I-90 to Exit 25 (Exit 28 is closed).

