 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patricia R. Kelly

Patricia R. Kelly

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Patricia R. Kelly, 86, born to Elmer and Ruth Elliott (Green) on May 19, 1936, in Belle Center, Wis. (Viroqua area), died May 24, 2022, in La Crosse.

She was preceded in death by husband, Ron (Butch); brothers: Jonny, Bob, and Stephen Elliott.

Survived by son, Vince Kelly (Roxann); beloved sister-in-law, Belle Cox; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private funeral service. A memorial service for friends and family will be on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Kelly’s residence, 11192 Havendale Ave Sparta, WI 54656. Use I-90 to Exit 25 (Exit 28 is closed).

For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 hacks to make any room in your home look bigger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News