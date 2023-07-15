LA CROSSE—Patricia Rae (Affeldt) Blanchard, 94, of La Crosse, passed away June 30, 2023.Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., La Crosse. Rev. Phillip Waselik will officiate. After a time of fellowship and food, burial will be in Onalaska Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service, Tuesday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, Gundersen Medical Foundation, or Coulee Region Humane Society.