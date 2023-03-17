TOMAH—Patricia Rae Heser, age 72, of Tomah, WI, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Serenity House in Tomah. She was born July 16, 1950, to Harry and Gloria (Sowle) Heser in Tomah, WI. She was a 1968 graduate of Tomah High School.

Pat graduated from Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville, WI and began working for the Edgerton School District. In 1980, she moved back to Tomah and worked at the Tomah School of Childhood, Burnstad’s and later at Fort McCoy until 1994. Pat then moved to Milwaukee where she worked for the IRS for a few years before moving back to Tomah. She became the assistant to the Chief of Staff at the Tomah VA Hospital until her retirement.

Pat loved the outdoors. She enjoyed fishing with her family and cherished the fishing trip to Canada. She also enjoyed camping and birdwatching. More than anything, Pat loved her family.

She is survived by her two sons: Keith (Deb) Frye of Ettrick, WI and Scott Frye of Tomah, WI; grandchildren: Hunter Frye of Tomah, WI, Austin Frye of Ash Grove, MO and Chase Frye of La Crosse, WI; great-grandson, Rhett Frye of Tomah, WI; siblings: Ruthann (Deane) Volzka of Rhinelander, WI, Herb (Ann) Heser of Tomah, WI and Susan (Rick) Griffin of Oakdale, WI; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Gloria.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor David Dahl and Rev. Linda Frye will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A private family burial will be held on Friday at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.